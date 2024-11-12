American Airlines expands service to St Kitts from Miami

American Airlines will operate Boeing 737-800 aircraft, featuring 16 business class seats on the route between Miami to St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: American Airlines resumed the expansion of the flights between Miami International Airport and Robert L Bradshaw International Airport on Monday. Aiming to enhance connectivity, the airline will provide two flights per day to St Kitts and Nevis from December 2024 to August 2025.

In 2024, American Airlines will offer direct flight service from December 19 to 31, 2024 with the operation of Saturday flights on December 7 and 14, 2024. In 2025, American Airlines will continue offering two daily flights between January 1 and April 3, 2025, with Saturday flight being operated between April 5 and August 30, 2025.

American Airlines will operate Boeing 737-800 aircraft, featuring 16 business class seats on the route between Miami to St Kitts and Nevis. The Airbus A321 aircraft will be used for the operation of the flight on the route as it consists of 20 business class seats.

In addition to that, the airline will expand its Saturday service on the route from St Kitts and Nevis to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) and John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York City. The expanded flight will enhance the connectivity between the two countries, presenting St Kitts as a premier tourist destination in the Caribbean region.

The enhanced service will welcome the distinguished travellers from the United States, offering them the unique opportunity to experience natural wonders and adventure in St Kitts and Nevis. The collaboration will also be used to improve connectivity and make visitors enjoy seamless and enhance travel experience.

With the service, the connectivity between St Kitts and Nevis and America will increase the seasonal operational by 40% when compared to the previous year.

Recently, American Airlines and St Kitts and Nevis celebrated 20 years of the collaboration last week, marking great partnership on the route. The airline has been connecting hubs such as Miami, Charlotte and New York (JFK) with St Kitts and Nevis, aiming to enhance collaboration further.

Two days ago, American Airlines A321 touched down in St Kits from Miami, Florida, sporting the American West livery. The airline started its operation in 1981 and merged with US Airways in 2007.

In American Airlines and US Airways announced plans to merge, and arrived in St Kitts and Nevis, showcasing a bit of history here in this special livery.