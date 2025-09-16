Flood chaos sparks outrage among residents in Trinidad and Tobago

Residents expressed frustration over the state of the roads and the inadequate drainage system, which caused severe flooding.

Trinidad and Tobago: A heavy downpour of rainfall affected several areas of Trinidad and Tobago yesterday also flooding the capital of, Port of Spain, causing difficulties for residents from commuting to one place from other and causing long traffic delays. Vehicles were seen submerged in water with streets flooded in dirty water.

Residents in response complained about the condition of roads and the poor drainage system which causes severe flooding on the streets as they sustained through the conditions with umbrellas and boots, while others surrendered to the conditions.

The relentless storms also led the adverse weather alert #2 (Yellow Level), flooding communities including San Fernando, Penal/Debe, and Port of Spain. In response Resents were urged to move their vehicles to safer positions, secure household goods and avoid flooded routes.

Yet for many these complaints came out too late, who then complained the extremely chronic road conditions, and poor drainage systems. Some described the flooding as preventable, blaming the authorities for neglect and lack of maintenance, while others argued that the rainwater could pose severe health risks and property damage.

Nigel Weekes, a local stated “How does a country function properly when it's capital floods every time it rains?”

Another user named Les Dhan said, “65 Years of being independent lets celebrate, government come government go nothing has changed 65 years now and may never change.”

Neil Jagdeo, another user while citing his concern said, “I skate out of pos just when the water was reaching my doors. I passed right there and was like Lord, just tell these people to get out while they can. I think we need a public alert system in place to be installed at strategic points in the capital city and nationwide by the ODPM. People have it hard and cannot afford to replace a vehicle at whims notice so any help in terms of public alerts will go a long way.”

“Oh, how nice. An artificial lake created by PNM. But, after 60 yrs. Eric Williams created Caribbean Venice. Great is d PNM,” stated Shawn Singh.

Reynu Deans stated, “Infrastructure not improved for decades, drains not cleaned, rivers are dumping grounds, roads not maintained. All governments to be blamed, everywhere, every day is flooding. Not a joke.”