2025 Atlantic hurricane season expected to be ‘Above Average’: Reports

As the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season approaches near, several reports from the MET department have been shared, forecasting an ‘Above Average’ hurricane season with 17 named storms and 9 hurricanes expected. Reports are that, out of these nine hurricanes four are expected to be major that could surpass the extent of what happened in 2024.

The primary factors as cited by the reports for this increased activity have been stated as the unusually warm Atlantic sea’s surface temperatures and a low probability of the formation of the El Nino Conditions, which typically surpasses the hurricane formation.

A report from AccuWeather has warned citizens that the first tropical storm of 2025 could be expected as early as in May, way before the official start of the 2025 hurricane season. Forecasters have stated that they are keeping an eye on the potential developments which are expected between 15th May to 22nd May, that could be triggered from the Central American Gyre, which is a large, slow spinning area of low pressure that often helps kickstart tropical storms across the Caribbean.

It has been proved over years, that tropical storms that start early in the season are often unpredictable and move quickly which creates wet conditions across the Caribbean nations and southern Americas. Weather reports are pointing out that the early predictions of the hurricane season could bring heavy rainfall in the Latin American region.

While this year is said to be violent, it is said that this year also marks an ENSO-neutral phase, a phase which is neither El Nino nor La Nina and often leads to neutral and less violent conditions. However, research has pointed out that neutral years can still be extreme, as they can bring along strong storms, especially to the coastal areas where warm waters can even amplify the impact.

As per reports, the 2024 hurricane season was devastating specifically for the Caribbean region, with Beryl regarded as one of the most violent hurricanes that strike the islands early in the hurricane season. The Category 5 hurricane specifically caused the most damage to Grenada and its sister islands Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Extensive damage was also reported across Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and Jamaica as well. Florida was another major destination that was affected with the hurricanes.

Hurricane preparedness tips

In response to the upcoming hurricane season, locals are advised to stock up their emergency kits, review all sorts of evacuation plans, trim trees and secure outdoor places, check their insurance policies, stock up their pantry and to not panic during an emergency situation.