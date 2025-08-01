Tourism Boost: Over 15,000 Visitors Arrive in St Kitts and Nevis in 3 Days

SCASPA says it's one of the busiest weeks recently, with tourist arrivals even in the off-season.

St Kitts and Nevis welcomed more than 15,000 cruise passengers in just three days, with nearly 23,000 expected for the month of August. The surge began with the arrival of Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas on July 29, carrying 6,711 passengers, followed by Disney’s Magic with 2,344 passengers onboard. Just two days later, the Wonder of the Seas docked at Port Zante with another 6,988 visitors, pushing the week’s total to 16,000.

As per the information shared by the St Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA), this marks one of the busiest weeks in recent months. This also marks a big achievement as the island welcomed tourists during off season.

The boost in tourism activity also acted as a major advantage for taxi drivers, shopkeepers and vendors. Passengers were seen shopping for locally made handcrafts, perfumes, souvenirs, and jewellery on Port Zante, while others joined guided island tours via taxis and the scenic St Kitts Railway.

Key stops of the tourists include the War Memorial, Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, Black Rocks, Romney Manor, and Caribelle Batik. Some of them enjoyed the island’s beaches sunbathing and swimming while others wandered through the streets of Basseterre visiting historic sites.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew also expressed his excitement in sharing the staggering numbers on his social media and emphasized that his labour administration is continuing to be delivering the best.

“Labour delivers again!, Over 10,000 cruise passengers in 1 week in July is significant progress in the off-season. Jobs, jobs, jobs,” he said. However, he later clarified in another post that over 15000 visitors arrived at the island.

The impressive passenger turnout also reflects the St Kitts and Nevis’ growing appeal as a year-round cruise destination. This has enhanced marketing efforts, improving port infrastructure, and strong relationships with cruise lines for their continued success. Local businesses have also ramped up their offerings, creating a more diverse experience for visitors.