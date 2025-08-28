Trinidad: Customs seizes $7.5M Drugs Hidden in Banquet Chairs

Trinidad and Tobago Customs and Excise Division officers have seized over TT$7.5 million worth of narcotics in Central Trinidad hidden inside banquet chairs. A cording to an official statement released on August 27th,2025, the authorities detailed that the discovery was made during a routine examination at a transit shed in Central Trinidad.

According to the Customs and Excise Division, the bust took place on Friday, with customs’ private branch officers conducting standard inspections when they were alerted to a suspicious shipment originating from Miami, Florida. With a swift action by the intelligence authorities, the officers meticulously searched for the missing consignment and uncovered a total of 55 packages of plant like substance later identified as marijuana.

These packets were hidden inside banquet chair seats. The officials on site revealed that the illicit cargo weighed around 30.32 kilograms and was confirmed to have an estimated value of TT$ 7,570,904.

In the press release by the customs and excise division, it was reaffirmed that the authorities are dedicated to protecting the borders of Trinidad and Tobago from illicit narcotics and other forms of smuggling. The division stressed on their ongoing efforts to prevent any similar incidents in future.

“Customs and Excise Division reaffirms its commitment to securing the borders of Trinidad and Tobago against the illicit narcotic trade and other forms of smuggling,” the statement read.

An investigation is now launched for comprehensive research and to trace the origins of the shipment and drugs. Security has also been enhanced across Trinidad and Tobago’s borders to ensure that no smuggled content reaches the country. The police through their investigation now aim to identify all the parties involved and to prevent future attempts to bring illegal drugs into the country.

Customs officials have also urged the locals to remain alert and report any sort of suspicious activities linked to narcotics trafficking across Trinidad and Tobago.