Dominica: 16 brand-new apartments handed over to families in Roseau South

Roseau, Dominica: Around 16 brand-new apartment units were handed over to the families in Eggleston in Dominica on Thursday (September 25, 2025). The government extended greetings to the families and asked them to celebrate their joy in the area of Roseau South.

The houses were handed over under the Housing Revolution Programme, aiming to provide resilient housing solutions to the families. The main motive is to build the homes that are safe and secure and can withstand the effects of the natural calamities. As the devastation of Hurricane Maria was severe, the housing challenge has become even more urgent.

Due to this, the government of Dominica announced to become the world’s first climate resilient nation and started the Housing Revolution Programme. The government noted that they will continue to work to transform the communities and provide resilient housing solutions.

The keys that are handed over to the citizens of Dominica are considered a promise that is made by the government to enhance the dignity and security of the people. As per the government, through the Housing Revolution Programme, the government continues to transform communities and provide resilient housing solutions. Each new set of keys handed over is not just a home, but a promise, a promise of security, dignity, and a brighter future for Dominican families.”

Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite, Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau South Constituency, expressed her deep pride in seeing this project come to fruition, emphasising that housing security is central to empowering families and strengthening communities.

She asserted, “This is more than the construction of walls and roofs; it is the building of futures. Today, 16 families will receive not only keys to new apartments but also keys to stability, dignity, and opportunity. This is the vision of a new Dominica, where no family is left behind.”

The Eggleston Housing Development is one of several major housing projects completed across the island and highlights the government’s long-term commitment to building resilient communities in the face of climate challenges and socio-economic pressures.

The government noted that this is more than housing as they are building stronger and more resilient Dominica together.

Notably, the government of Dominica started the housing project in September 2025 to relocate families that were residing in the disaster-affected areas. As per the reports, around 34 new houses will be constructed under three phases that will be supported by the World Bank to strengthen resilience and security.