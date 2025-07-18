BREAKING: Massive Fire Destroys Three Homes in Happy Hill, St George, Grenada

Firefighters responded to the site and are currently managing the blaze.

Grenada: A massive fire broke out on 17th July in the night damaging three homes in Happy Hill, St George. Firefighters are on the site managing the blaze, while the fire continues to cause damage.

As per reports the fire broke out in the night in the Happy Hill area of St George. The blaze ripped through the area, leaving families devastated and worried with urgent need of support.

No injuries have been confirmed as of now, but the loss remains significant. As per reports from the fire department, two fire trucks were sent to manage the blaze, the firefighters are working to contain the fire, and the flames have started to come under control and not spreading further.

Details regarding the fire stay limited, stay tuned with Associates Times for further updates.