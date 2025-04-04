Escaped Grenadian Prisoner Johanson Baptiste captured at BBC Beach

The escaped prisoner was captured at BBC Beach near the Grand Anse area, just days before his scheduled release.

Grenada: Johanson Baptiste, the prisoner who escaped his majesty prison, has been captured alive. The criminal escaped the prison in the early morning of 25th March 2025, and since then the authorities have launched a manhunt in search of him.

According to reports, the escaped prisoner was captured at BBC beach near the Grand Anse area, and it has been revealed that only a few days were left for his release before he escaped. As per the details Johanson was arrested on charges of housebreaking and stealing in 2017.

The 27-years-old unemployed criminal planned his escape from the farm area near the prison. As per sources, he planned his escape during his work duties. Immediately after authorities got to know of his escape a manhunt was launched however the police was unable to catch him.

The Royal Grenada Police Force also issued a statement on the internet for the alleged escape of the prisoner and requested netizens to exercise precaution to catch him. However, following his arrest, netizens are sarcastically criticising the criminal stating that he was on a vacation out of the jail.

A user named Savictoria Garden wrote, “when you could take a few vacation days from jail and go on the beach is so... next time try Lance aux pine beach it is a little more private.”

Another user wrote, “So you escape from police custody and you get caught on bbc beach? I thought I would have read you get caught up on the tall mountain where it might have a few ganger farmers, they would never call them police to come up dey lol or was he waiting on ah speedboat on bbc to go somewhere? Did he get caught bathing in the water? I need more info lol.”

Judy Perry Bennet said that Baptiste chose the wrong beach to hide, “I guess he chose the wrong beach or like he forgot where South St. George Police Station was located. BBC beach and the police station, same route.”