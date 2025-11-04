Grenada: 11-year-old girl from Mount Hartman reported missing  

A search has been launched to locate 11-year-old, whose whereabouts remain unknown after she failed to arrive at school on Thursday morning.

Grenada: An 11-year-old girl identified as Kathylina Peters from Mount Hartman, has been reported missing after she failed to arrive at her school on Thursday morning.

As per the information shared by her mother, Louise Peters, Kathlyina left her home using a transportation arranged for her but never reached the school compound. The mother suspects that she may be in the Darbeau area with a school friend, however no confirmation is there on it yet.

The mother also said that her daughter came home the next day on Friday morning for a brief period, when she was not home. She stressed that her daughter left the home before she arrived home.

Search launched

A search has been launched to find out Kathylina’s whereabouts, which as of now remain unknown. A missing person report has also been filed with the police, and the family is appealing to the public for any information that could help locate her.