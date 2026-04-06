Dr Denzil Douglas visits India for diplomatic meetings

The visit is seen as a significant step in strengthening diplomatic relations, with discussions expected to focus on shared opportunities across sectors including agriculture, trade and business.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Dr Denzil Douglas, Foreign Minister visited India for several diplomatic meetings on Sunday (April 4, 2026). He was welcomed by the officials of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, enhancing friendly ties between the two countries.

The visit is considered a significant for enhancing the diplomatic ties between the two countries who are sharing great ties on several fronts with each other. Minister Douglas is expected to meet several diplomatic officials of India in order to strengthen their shared priorities and ties.

The visit marks a significant step in strengthening the historical ties and expanding cooperation between our two countries. It has been expected that the diplomatic leaders will discuss shared opportunities for both the countries in different sectors including agriculture, trade and business.

During his visit, the High Commission of St. Kitts and Nevis in India will also be inaugurated. The visit will be marked significant for both the countries as Minister Douglas will be discussing several opportunities for St. Kitts and Nevis in India.

Minister Douglas last visited India on August 8, 2024 where he met several leaders and discussed enhanced south-south cooperation. He met with Minister of Health of India Jagat where they highlighted several health challenges and discussed shared opportunities.

Dr. Douglas expressed his optimism about the future of bilateral relations with India, stating, “this meeting marks a significant milestone in our journey towards stronger South-South cooperation. By working together, we can harness our collective strengths and achieve better health outcomes for our people.”

To formalize and facilitate these collaborative efforts, both Ministers emphasized the importance of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This MoU will serve as a framework for closer cooperation, providing a structured approach to implementing the discussed initiatives and ensuring sustained engagement between the two countries.

Both leaders expressed a strong commitment to advancing collaborative efforts in these fields to improve health outcomes for their respective populations.