South Africa women's team to tour West Indies in June 2025

Caribbean: South Africa women will tour West Indies in June 2025 for cricket series which is scheduled to be held at Kensington Oval Cricket Stadium, Barbados. The series will feature three One-Day International matches and three T20 internationals from June 11 to 23, 2025.

The first match of ODI will be held between West Indies women and South Africa women on June 11, 2025, in Barbados. The match will start at 14:00 GMT (7:30 PM) where women from both teams will come into face to face for the first time in 2025.

The second match of ODI between the team is scheduled to be held on June 14, 2025, at 14:00 GMT (7:30 PM) at Barbados. The third match will be held on June 17, 2025, at 14:00 GMT (7:30 PM). The team who wins two or three out of three matches will be declared winner and receive the trophy for the series.

T20 internationals schedule

The T20 series will be kickstarted on June 20, 2025, between West Indies women and South Africa women. The match will start at 14:00 GMT (7:30 PM) at Kensington Oval Cricket Stadium.

The second match of T20 will be held on June 22, 2025, at 14:00 GMT at Barbados. The third match of T20 is scheduled to be held on June 23, 2025, at 14:00 GMT at Barbados.

Last time, the cricket series was held between women of two teams were held in 2021 which was won by West Indies with great scores.

Now teams will again come face to face and compete for the cricket series in Barbados which is the home ground of West Indies. Netizens reacted to the cricket series and expressed excitement for the upcoming cricket tours and schedule of West Indies women who are playing in different matches.

Netizens encouraged them and extended best wishes for their victory.