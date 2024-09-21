Task Force on Citizen Security to tackle crime with Public Health Approach: PM Terrance Drew

He mentioned that the meeting included talks and suggestions over handling criminal activities and violence island-wide with a thorough discussion over the 90-day campaign.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Terrance Drew shared a recent update on the 90-Day Campaign launched by the authorities to eradicate crime from St Kitts and Nevis. He shared on his social media stating that the Task Force on Citizen Security recently held a meeting to discuss crime dealing through a public health approach.

He mentioned that the meeting included talks and suggestions over handling criminal activities and violence island-wide with a thorough discussion over the 90-day campaign.

Notably, rising crime is a prevailing issue, and understanding its effects in terms of public health marks a crucial step to enhance community experience and safety.

According to Prime Minister Terrance Drew, violence cannot be tackled solely by considering criminal justice as it will not help in eradicating the root cause.

He added that crime intervention should be addressed through certain social programs and proactive policies focusing on the holistic development of the criminals.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew further added in his statement that the task force is committed to the betterment of society and to create sustainable opportunities and programs for their welfare.

“The Task Force is committed to involving all of society and to create programs and policies for the wholistic shaping of our people,” he said.

PM Drew marked the lives of Youth as ‘precious’ announcing that everyone should look forward to preserving lives.

This is to be noted that the public health framework emerges to be of great importance to the authorities as rising crime often leads to a public health concern, marking an immediate need to focus on the root cause of the issue.

The 90-day campaign has been led to minimize crime across St Kitts and Nevis and has led several meetings and training sessions since its launch on September 6th.

One of the training sessions ended recently at the Regional Security System (RSS) Training Institute. The end of this training session was marked with a small graduation ceremony where graduates of Junior Leadership Course Level 3 CVQ received their certificates from Prime Minister Terrance Drew.

This is to be noted that several NGO’s and social welfare groups have already participated and providing sustainable solutions for the welfare of the citizens.

The 90-day campaign is expected to deliver fruitful results towards the betterment of the island as the authorities are taking stricter measures and having a holistic approach to address the issue.