Powerful 4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Dominica and Nearby Islands

Dominica: A powerful 4.5 magnitude earthquake has struck Dominica and nearby islands on 6th July 2025, at around 11:29 local time shaking the residence and raising alarms.

As per the initial reports the earthquake happened approximately 10 km deep from the surface level. While no damage has been reported so far from the earthquake, residents were left with this early morning disaster.

Notably, an earthquake also took place near Dominican Republic just two hours prior to this major earthquake in Dominica. The earthquake was measured as a 3.4 magnitude disaster which strike 49 km North-east of Dominican Republic.