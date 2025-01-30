University of West Indies team train Grenadian farmers on cocoa farming

Cocoa farmers, agronomists, extension officials, chocolatiers and other stakeholders participated in a five-day training workshop in Grenada last week to enhance the island-nation’s cocoa production and help its local growers and chocolate producers reap benefits.

The training programme was organized by the Cocoa Research Centre (CRC) of the University of West Indies (UWI) in collaboration with the United Nations' Food and Agricultural and Grenada’s Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Forestry and Marine Resources.

It guided the participants on various aspects of cocoa production at the Grenada Cocoa Association’s (GCA) Chocolate Factory in Mt. Horne in St. Andrew Parish. The techniques taught at the workshop are expected to play a game-changing role in addressing challenges faced by Grenadian farmers. Representatives of the GCA, which manages the country’s cocoa industry, were also present.

The training offered a mix of practical and theoretical sessions. Topics discussed included improvement of the quality of cocoa, boosting productivity and using better planting materials to ensure better yields and resilience to environmental challenges.

CRC team leader Prof. Umaharan speaks

Professor Pathmanathan Umaharan, director of CRC, led the visiting team. He emphasized the importance of the training sessions in building the capacity of the local cocoa industry.

“Grenada has an enormous potential in cocoa. It has done really well in chocolate production and distribution. But the whole value chain depends on the sustainability of cocoa farms. We are increasingly facing challenges because of hurricanes, etc. The farmers are not making much profit,” Umaharan, an expert in plant genetic resources management, genetic analysis, and crop improvement said.

“We need to bring mitigation strategies for climate change, cadmium in soil, drier conditions for more drought tolerance, deeper roots systems. Grenada has a lot of potential but also has a lot of challenges to meet that potential,” he said, adding they are looking into options for overcoming the challenges so that Grenada can meet its potential in cocoa and chocolates.

Speaking about the workshop, Kason Charles, an agronomist in Grenada’s Ministry of Agriculture and National Focal Point for Cocoa, said the capacity-building initiative is key to reaching the greatest benefits from cocoa and chocolate production. He added the holistic session benefitted each participant in their individual way.

“This was not business as usual. We are now paying more attention to our clones, planting materials. We have a lot more understanding of issues like cadmium, of what we need to do regarding disease management,” he remarked.

“We had a very large curriculum which we had to complete in five days. We believe that everything was covered and everyone who was here had an advantage from the meaningful impact that was endowed on us,” Charles added.

Dr. Darin Sukha, Food Technologist and Research Fellow at CRC said the training aimed at helping Grenada reaching its fullest economic potential.

“We learnt mechanics of how to carry on with fermentation, what to look for to optimize the end point, sweet spot for flavour development. There was an emphasis on quality in terms of storage and access and monitor quality. We have started the process and are building on the existing knowledge,” he said.

Dr. Sukha also emphasized that young people were getting involved in the informed way that we can approach the cocoa value chain, capture climate-smart approaches, carbon-sensitive approaches to cocoa farming and holistic quality appreciation for Grenada’s cocoa beans and value-added products.

What participants said

The participants said they gained a lot from the workshop. Aaron Sylvester, owner of Grenada’s Tri-Island Chocolate, expressed gratitude over the knowledge he received during the training programme.

He spoke of the changes he will implement in operations at his chocolate factory. Sylvester said the workshop helped him upgrade his traditional knowledge of cocoa farming that he received from his grandfather and that was the biggest takeaway.

Citing an example, he said he knew earlier that the fermentation process of cocoa takes seven days. At the workshop, he learned about other protocols such as controlling the temperature which could do it in four-five days.

Craig Paul of Taste 'D' Spice Factory, who also attended the training programme, said it was very informative and he could add value to the product and craft he after attending the workshop undertakes at his factory. He expected more farmers to learn varying aspects of agronomy and things related to chocolates and cocoa.

He said the cocoa industry in Grenada, which is known for producing high-quality cocoa beans, is not in good shape and if no necessary step is taken, the day will not be far when the country would have to import cocoa.

He urged cocoa farmers to preserve the growing fields. He said one of the key aspects he learned at the programme was about fermentation, which is closely linked with the taste of chocolate. Paul said it was his goal to revive the cocoa industry.

Clevon Terrance Richards, chocolate maker at Belmont Estate which is known for its chocolates, said he learned a lot about cocoa production, and the science behind it. He said after the training, he would bring more flavours in the chocolate that he makes. He said such programmes could encourage the young generation to get into cocoa farming.

The UWI team will submit to the Grenadian government a policy brief outlining proposed strategies and recommendations enhancing the country's cocoa sector.

Grenada also features among the top countries listed by the International Cocoa Organization that export fine and flavour cocoa.