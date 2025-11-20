Yellow alert issued for Trinidad and Tobago for today  

The Met Department reports that moderate showers and periods of rain have been affecting the island since Wednesday, with the wet weather expected to intensify and potentially cause major flooding in several areas.

Trinidad and Tobago: The meteorology department has issued an adverse weather- yellow level alert for Trinidad and Tobago starting 1:00 AM today till 9:30 AM.

As per the information shared by the met department, moderate showers and periods of rain have been affecting the island since Wednesday and this climatic activity is expected to intensify or cause major flooding in several parts of island.

The department has also issued a warning, that these conditions are linked to a low-level trough, enhanced by favourable mid to upper-level flow.

Scattered showers, periods of rain, and isolated thunderstorms are also expected throughout the region, especially across the southern Trinidad and in lesser extent of Tobago. Possible impacts under this enhanced climatic activity include street or flash flooding, localized ponding in low lying areas and landslides.

The authorities have also urged the residents to follow proper instructions, remain vigilant an monitor weather conditions. The MET Department has also urged residents to assess their surroundings before venturing out and take necessary steps to minimize potential impacts.