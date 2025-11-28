Dominican Republic grants US access to restricted military zones in anti-drug operation

Authorities confirmed that the US will receive limited-time access to refuel aircraft and move equipment and technical personnel within restricted areas of the San Isidro Air Base and Las Americas International Airport under the new agreement.

Dominican Republic has granted assess to US to their restricted areas in its deadly fight against drug trafficking. This comes after US Defence Secretary, Pete Hegseth met country’s top leaders including Abinader and Minister of Defence Lt. Gen Carlos Antonio Fernandez Onofre.

According to the information shared by the authorities, US will now have limited time access to refuel aircraft and transport equipment and technical personnel at restricted areas within the San Isidro Air Base and Las Americas International Airport. This development also marks the first time US has struck an official agreement with a Caribbean nation as it seeks to strengthen friendly allies to support their attacks in the region.

Hegseth while making the announcement said that Dominican Republic was a regional leader willing to take on the challenges stating that it is the reason he was here today.

The office of the president also issued a statement with more details noting that several KC-135 tanker aircraft will be present to support the air patrol missions, expanding monitoring over a wider portion of the maritime and air domains.

“They would also provide refuelling services to aircraft from partner countries, thus ensuring sustained operations for monitoring, detecting, and tracking verified illicit smuggling activities,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, in Venezuela, President Maduro was seen engaging in a conversation with Dominican Republic lawyer Miguel ‘Miguelon’ Mejia in a video shared on social media. The video is said to be shot after the announcement was made by Dominican Republic.

According to the discussion shot in the camera, it centered on claims that Dominican medical students prefer to study in Venezuela due to the lack of comparable medical education infrastructure in the Dominican Republic.

Notably, this announcement adds up to the already escalating tension in the region over US military presence in the Caribbean. Caracas has however, repeatedly criticized US military presence in the region and have been raising voices against it.