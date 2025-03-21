PM Dr Terrance Drew meets Saint Martin PM Marcelina at OECS meeting

PM Drew extended welcome to Saint Martin as the island nation has decided to be a member of OECS during the meeting.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew met with Dr Luc Marcelina of Saint Martin on the margins of the 76th OECS Authority meeting on Wednesday (March 19, 2025). The meeting featured discussion on several matters of concerns, aiming to foster closer ties between the two nations.

PM Drew extended welcome to Saint Martin as the island nation has decided to be a member of OECS during the meeting. He engaged in a productive bilateral meeting with PM Marcelina and said that they discussed ways of enhancing strategic collaboration between the two nations.

A major focus of the meeting was deepening the relationship between St Kitts and Nevis and Saint Martin. During the discussion, both diplomatic leaders discussed ways of fostering closer ties between their respective tourism authorities. They have shed light on the ways of enhancing avenues through which they can foster their tourism offerings across the two countries.

PM Drew noted that by working together, they can enhance their visitor experiences and expand opportunities for economic growth. He added that they make travel and business interactions between both island nations even more seamless, providing new opportunities for trade and other collaborations.

PM Drew attended the opening ceremony of the meeting on Tuesday night and expressed delight in welcoming new members to the OECS. He called it a historic moment and said that the moment has been unfolded as Saint Martin officially acceded to the OECS.

PM Dr Terrance Drew added that the decision will further strengthen the bonds between these Caribbean nations. He said that the milestone reflects their shared commitment to unity, economic growth, and sustainable development across the region.

He noted that they must work together for enhancing sustainable and resilience agenda through meaningful discussion. PM Drew added, “Looking forward to meaningful discussions in today's sessions with other leaders from the region, as we continue working towards a stronger, more resilient Caribbean.”