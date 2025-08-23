BREAKING: WIN Candidate Bryan Max Assaulted Live, Police Probing

Bryan Max was invited to Mikhael Rodrigues' (Guyanese Critic) studio where he was brutally beaten live on camera.

Guyana: The Guyana police have launched an investigation into an incident involving a violent altercation between political personality and businessman Bryan Max with social media personality Mikhael Rodrigues also known as ‘Guyanese Critic’. The video was recorded live and is getting widely circulated on social media.

The viral video shows, Bryan Mackintosh (Max) was invited into Rodrigues studio and filmed the assault live. Mackintosh is also a candidate for the We Invest in Nationhood Party (WIN), who later released pictures of his bloodied face.

While sharing these images he wrote that the bloodied face is a result of an invitation into an office, “The outcome of an invitation into an office to collect money .... Assaulted with firearms...”

Netizens have also come in Bryan Max’ support on social media urging him to stay indoors and safe as election day approaches.

“Holy hell, what the hell is going on over there? Has it gotten so lawless in Guyana? This is so scary. Will be waiting to see what the outcome to this will be, ” a user named Kathleen Craigen wrote under Bryan Max’ post.

Another user named Ian Barakat wrote, “A reflection of our toxic system..laugh now but no one is immune to the toxicity that would one day reach at your own doorstep..keep fighting the good fight..brother.’

Linoln Kersting, another user wrote, “Bryan Max is one of the bravest men. He walked in there totally unarmed, knew critic was baiting him and was prepared to show the entire country the truest form of this PPP mouth piece.”

However, the Guyana police force has confirmed that they will continue to provide updates into the case as the perform the necessary investigations.

