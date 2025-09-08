Grenadian ex-Senator Neilon Franklyn was poisoned, preliminary autopsy reveals

Grenada is in shock following the sudden death of former opposition senator Neilon Franklyn, whose autopsy has preliminary concluded that he succumbed to poisoning likely caused by antifreeze, a toxic coolant commonly used in vehicles.

The examination was concluded by renowned pathologist Professor Hubert Daisley of Trinidad and Tobago who stated that Franklyn died from multiple organ failure due to the presence of lethal substances in his organs. A respected customs officer and one of Grenada’s youngest ever senators, Franklyn collapsed to death on Sunday, August 24 at the age of 28.

He returned to his post at customs after his tenure in the parliament with the opposition New National Party concluded. He was described as one of Grenada’s brightest young sons by his colleagues and community members.

Pathologists discover toxic substance in Franklyn’s body

Professor Daisley discovered a suspicious substance in Franklyn’s body during the autopsy and has reportedly taken samples back to Port of Spain for a detailed analysis. While the exact type of poison has yet to be confirmed.

However, it is being said that the toxic substance was a coolant possibly ethylene glycol, the main ingredient in antifreeze. It is being said that the Franklyn was given the toxic substance in a drink, and reports indicate that the toxic substance led to organ failure, however no confirmation has been made over it yet.

Investigations underway

The investigation is currently ongoing on over the case with law enforcements and medical experts working to determine the exact cause of his death and determine the circumstances revolving around the death of Neilon Franklyn.

Franklyn’s death has notably sparked a nationwide debate over the rising crime in Grenada, while locals also express their grief over the untimely passing of Neilon Franklyn.

Grenada now awaits an official result from the autopsy by the professor seeking answers about the suspicious death of the senator.