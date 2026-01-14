Dominica welcomes over 68,000 stayover visitors in 2025, records 13.3% rise

Roseau, Dominica: A total of 68,822 stayover visitors arrived in Dominica between January and September 2025, marking a hike of 13.3% from the same period of 2024. The Ministry of Tourism attributed the growth to the expansion of the airlift sector with the launch of new services from United Airlines, Contour Airlines, Caribbean Airlines and WinAir.

As per the Caribbean Journal, Dominica has emerged as one of the growing destinations of the region in the tourism sector. The growth in the visitors and stay-over arrivals marked their tourism appeal and airlift sector which has uplifted the destination by making it the most sought-after for the tourists.

United Airlines launched direct service of flights between Newark and Dominica, expanding the country in the market of the United States. Further, Contour Airlines also launched service of flights to Dominica and made it their first destination for international operations. Caribbean Airlines also launched inaugural flights from San Juan, Puerto Rico to Dominica, marking a momentous occasion for Dominica.

In addition to that, the improved access has been significant for Dominica, a destination which is known for its natural assets. Earlier, the access to the country was constrained by limited options of the flights, but more services of the flights made it an ideal destination for the travellers.

As per the Caribbean Journal, Dominica has been experiencing growth due to its hotspot destinations as well. The resorts such as Secret Bay and Jungle Bay have made the travellers visit the country once again for the vacations. With their offerings such as luxury, wellness and urban stays, the resorts are known for the best options for travellers and visitors from across the globe.

Further, the activities such as hiking, canyoning, river swimming, hot springs, boiling lakes, scuba diving and whale watching have also remained core drivers for the growth of tourism in Dominica.

In addition to that, the Waitukubuli National Trail is known as one of the major tourist destinations of Dominica, appealing to the tourists who want to explore adventurous offerings of the island nation.