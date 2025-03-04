Jamaica's Portmore Resilience Park set for completion in September 2025

The park will consist of a jogging trail with elevation for added intensity, a central pavilion, concession facilities, a covered hall for sports such as netball, basketball, table tennis, and outdoor courts.

Jamaica: The Portmore Resilience Park is expected to be completed by September 2025 as construction of the facility progresses. The park once a concept, will feature a multifunctional public space for the enhancement of the quality of life of the residents of Jamaica.

The park will consist of a jogging trail with elevation for added intensity, a central pavilion, concession facilities, a covered hall for sports such as netball, basketball, table tennis, and outdoor courts. It will also serve as the enhanced landscaped green space with flowers and grass, providing a platform to enhance small businesses and a block of restrooms.

The resilience park will also enable the residents of Portmore to create enhanced interactions with different communities. It will be named as the resilience park to position Jamaica as the embodiment of the values and ethos.

The construction is undertaken by the government of Jamaica through a collaboration with an Urban Development Corporation who will responsible maintenance of the park. Prime Minister Andrew Holness noted that the park would be used to discard waste improperly, providing a recreational space to the residents where they can enjoy quality time outdoors and other provisions for green spaces.

PM Andrew Holness added that the resilience is considered a backbone against the climate change as it is the national value that they want to cultivate in all Jamaicans. He added that their ability to withstand adversity and then recover from challenges will provide an enhanced platform for the country and its residents to secure their lives from natural disasters.

He added that the park will symbolize the strength and transform their quality interactions within the communities. The transformation of the ambitious ideas into impactful developments will construct the park and encourage Jamaicans to embrace and enjoy the vibrant public space which will be helpful in creating beautiful environment.

The government has been working to ensure to create and maintain the value and beauty of the park.