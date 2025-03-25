4.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Saint Lucia, Residents share Frightening Experiences

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at Latitude- 14.94N, Latitude- 60.96W, and Depth- 98km.

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-03-25 12:05:09

Earthquake in Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia: A 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck Saint Lucia and surrounding islands on Tuesday midnight. Netizens reported the intense tremors as deadly and heart aching as they shared their experience from the earthquake on social media.  

According to reports, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at Latitude- 14.94N, Latitude- 60.96W, and Depth- 98km. The earthquake was reported at around 12:53 am midnight. Nearby cities which reported the tremors included Fort-de-France, Martinique, Roseau, Dominica, and Castries, Saint Lucia.  

This data of the earthquake was reported by the University of West Indies Seismic Research Centre. The UWI Seismic centre claimed that the data has been automatically calculated by computer algorithms and could change according to potential revisions from the SRC.

A user named Earl Huntley shared his experience from the earthquake and noted, “It's the strongest earthquake I have felt in Saint Lucia since the one in 2007. The time was approximately 12.55 am. The house shook, windows rattled for a few fleeting seconds."

To his reply a user named Peter Alexander commented, “I felt that one as it jolted me out of my sleep. Couldn't fall asleep for a while. Stil a little groggy from lack of sleep. Will need a short nap sometime during the day to compensate.” 

Joe Bahri mentioned that the earthquake was pretty heavy and deep, “That's pretty heavy but deep. Not felt in Antigua. I guess it was too far south. Martinique has had quite a few quakes recently, very close to the island.” 

Yes I thought I was dreaming,” “I never feeling nun i was walking at the moment," ”Yes I did mother nature shaking things up again,” some of the users shared their experience from the earthquake.  

Notably, Caribbean nations often encounter such natural disasters, due to their geographic location and continuous activity in the seismic plates. A similar but relatively less impactful earthquake also occurred on 22nd March, near to the same epicenter where the earthquake struck again citing concerns if it is an indication of major natural calamity.  

Amara Campbell

