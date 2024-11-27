Rihanna ranked #3, Taylor Swift #2 on Billboard's Greatest Pop Star List; Beyoncé Speculated as #1

Fans on social media are extending their wishes and stating their excitement on Rihanna’s win, emphasizing that she should be ranked #1.

Rihanna becomes Billboard’s third greatest pop star of 21st century leaving behind famous personalities including Drake, Lady Gaga, and Kanye West.

The second position is acquired by Taylor Swift, however, users on social media are speculating that Beyoncé could grab the top position.

Fans on social media are extending their wishes and stating their excitement on Rihanna’s win, emphasizing that she should be ranked #1. One of the user, while calling out Rihanna’s talent and considering her non-American roots, stated that she is ‘insane’.

“Her impact is insane, and the fact that she is the only one in the top 10 who started outside America makes her a legend. Truly a self-made woman,” a user wrote.

The publication while shedding light on Rihanna’s win and her unique vocals stated that her natural allure and distinct vocal tone combined with a throaty rasp are the building blocks for her strong career.

The release stated that Rihanna’s passion for becoming the ‘Black Madonna’ has landed her into a blueprint of her own. Her musical prowess has made her one of the most influential Caribbean born celebrity who is currently ruling the world.

RIHANNA’S BILLBOARD’S ACHIEVEMENTS OVER TIME

Over time, Rihanna has received several awards and recognitions proving her dedication in music. Out of many recognitions she owns, Rihanna’s achievements at Billboard stand out unique.

She has been ranked as the fastest and youngest solo artist to achieve 14 #1 hot 100 singles, 60 cumulative weeks at #1 on the Hot 100, and 360 weeks in the Hot 100's top 10.

She has also received the ANTI: 446 weeks on the Billboard 200, 33 in the top 10, and the 4th longest-charting female album.

Rihanna’s achievements at Billboard doesn’t end here, as she has been also ranked as the Fastest solo artist with thirty top 10 hits, Billboard's top digital song artist of 2000s and the biggest singles artist of the 21st century.

WHO IS THE BILLBOARD’S GREATEST POP STAR OF 21ST CENTURY?

While Rihanna and Taylor Swift has grabbed the third and second positions respectively, social media speculates that Beyonce could be the top performer.

Fans are divided on social media as some support this notion, while others state that Taylor Swift and Rihanna deserved to be at top two.

A user while extending support to Beyonce stated that hating her is a ‘Massive’ Character flow, “This woman is never in feuds with other artists, never speaks ill of anyone, always thanks those who came before her, and uplifts those who came after. All she does is act with perfection and a strong work ethic. Hating her is a massive character flaw.

“Rihanna has been on vacation for almost 10 years, yet she still ranks in the top 3 every year when it comes to numbers, even without releasing an album. This is huge and shows her demand. Taylor Swift has also been consistent,” another user expressed his views as she highlighted Rihanna’s absence from the music industry.