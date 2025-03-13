Prime Minister Terrance Drew engages with locals during visit to Cayon District

PM Drew, in his post referred the members of Cayon district as ‘Beloved Constituents’ as he emphasized that he had a meaningful discussion with them.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew recently visited the Cayon district of his constituency, where he spent time with the locals and engaged in meaningful conversations. The Prime Minister shared a glimpse of the visit on his social media, where he was seen engaging in discussions with the people.

PM Drew, in his post referred the members of Cayon district as ‘Beloved Constituents’ as he emphasized that he had a meaningful discussion with them. The discussions by the Prime Minister focused on improving the lives of the common people and enhancement of their constituency.

He majorly focused on taking suggestions for improvements and projects that could be launched to help citizens secure better lifestyle. He also visited the Primary School and toured the school garden in the constituency. The Prime Minister stated that he was elated to see the students enjoying and studying while also extending his gratitude towards the principal and staff for a warm hospitality.

“I also visited the primary school and toured the school garden. I was elated to see the students and would like to thank the principal and staff for their hospitality,” PM Drew wrote.

In the post he shared, PM Drew was seen spending time with locals at their households, and those walking by the street. During his visit he also spent time with children of the community and was seen playing with them in a park.

Moreover, he along with his team also visited a field and had a conversation with a farmer.

The Prime Minister notably, carries out such community visits often to build stronger bonds within the community. These community visits by the Prime Minister are also cherished widely by netizens who applaud him for his efforts.

A user named Ivan Adolfo Otley Black wrote, “You are triumphing because you still keep the same person that came from inner town and single people so don't forget your root nor from where you came, it is what people need and like. This will make you bigger and strong so keep close tight to your people for a better nation. I desire you a healthy life! and success in all your gestions.”

Another user Michelle Mea wrote, “This is not new to him nor his district and should not be surprising to those familiar with his prior work, including his foundation, Drew Cares, which he established before entering the race.”