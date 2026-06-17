Dominica voter confirmation hits 17,800 applications ahead of October deadline

More than 17,800 people have applied for voter confirmation, with 14,500 already approved, as officials urge citizens to complete the process before the October 15 deadline.

Dominica: The ongoing voter confirmation process is in fruition with more than 17,800 eligible applications and 14,500 confirmed voters. The election officials have advised all the eligible voters to complete the voter confirmation before the deadline.

The initiative has entered its fourth month and will continue until the last date, October 15, 2026. Approved applicants’ names are published on the official website of the Elections Office monthly. This helps the applicants to verify the status of their applications.

The Chief Elections Officer, Anthea Joseph has emphasized the significance of participating in this process with a strict warning. She said the citizens who fail to confirm their registration will have their names removed from the new voters’ list and will be declared ineligible to vote.

Election authorities have made recent amendments to the law to ease the process for people without valid government issued IDs. The applicants can now use a passport-size photo, an affidavit, a birth certificate or a Certification by a Justice of the Peace, Notary Public, or Commissioner of Oaths for the confirmation process.

According to the electoral office these measures were taken to increase voter participation and to ensure eligible voters complete participation before the deadline.

The confirmation sessions are being conducted across the region to improve accessibility and smooth conduct. Recently, a confirmation drive has been scheduled at Campbell Government School with weekly sessions being conducted in Windsor Park Sports Stadium every Tuesday. The weekly sessions are being conducted to assist citizens who live or work in Roseau and may face difficulties travelling to their home constituencies to complete the process.

Election officials have cautioned that confirmation centres may become overly crowded near the last date and are encouraging eligible voters to take advantage of the available opportunities and secure their place in the new voters’ list. There are approximately four months remaining before the deadline.