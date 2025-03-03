Antigua Carnival 2025 activation launched in Trinidad and Tobago

Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority organized booths for the locals where an invitation has also been extended to the street vendors to showcase their offerings.

Antigua and Barbuda: Antigua Carnival 2025 launched its activations in Trinidad and Tobago to elevate its presence with diverse events. It showcased a vibrant display of the cultural richness and traditional heritage that will serve as the bridge to connect with the local artists of the country.

Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority organized booths for the locals where an invitation has also been extended to the street vendors to showcase their offerings. The event also offered a chance to explore the true essence of the carnival of the twin-island nation, aiming to entertain the patrons and promote the tourism sector of the Caribbean region.

At Hyatt Lime, hundreds of revelers gathered to enjoy and immerse themselves in the offerings of Trinidad’s top Carnival fetes. The partygoers participated in the Pink Sands Cocktail, enhancing the local offerings of Trinidad and Antigua. It also outlined new offerings of the Carnival of the country, shedding light on the exclusivity where patrons can spend quality time with their loved ones.

The event featured the performance of several local artistes where officials from Antigua Carnival outlined new trends in the festival. It has showcased Antigua Cavalier Rum where attendees participated and entered a sweepstakes to win a trip for two to Antigua Carnival 2025.

The event also featured the kissing booth where they enjoyed a romantic island touch, showcasing great offerings of Antigua and Barbuda. Patrons also participated in the event and explored true vibes of the country that are increasingly great in enhancing true culture of Antigua and Barbuda.

Radio and TV interviews across top stations also helped spread the word and promote culture performances of the patrons from across the globe. It ensured the excitement and vibe that was built for Antigua Carnival 2025 which is scheduled to be held from July 25 to August 5, 2025.

The staging of the event also highlighted the connections between the cultures of Antigua and Barbuda and Trinidad and Tobago.