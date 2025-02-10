Caribbean market becomes third-largest for tourist arrivals in Antigua

The upward trend from the Caribbean market has been marked by the enhancement and surge in the regional airlift sector.

Antigua and Barbuda: Caribbean market has emerged as the third-largest market of travellers for Antigua and Barbuda as the number of passengers who arrived in the island nation from the region even surpassed the number of arrivals from Canada.

The upward trend from the Caribbean market has been marked by the enhancement and surge in the regional airlift sector. The introduction of LIAT 2020 and the enhanced air connectivity has recorded a surge in the arrival of tourists from the Caribbean region, generating growth for the regional tourism sector.

Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez explained the entire hike in the sector and noted that the increased arrivals of tourists have marked the growth in the arrival of the passengers. The growth from the Caribbean market has positioned Antigua and Barbuda as an ideal destination for the passengers an the tourists in the region.

The Caribbean market is now ranked on the third position for Antigua and Barbuda, while the United States and the United Kingdom are on the first and second place respectively. The hike in number of tourists from across the region has marked the growth as this has showcased the beauty of the offerings of the twin-island nation.

The return of LIAT 2020 into the Eastern Caribbean is considered a positive sign for tourism sector of Antigua and Barbuda, marking a growing trend for the travel sector. With this upward trend, the business has also been provided to local people who are working in the sectors such as hotels, restaurants, tour guides and other street vendors.

Fernandez expressed delight and noted that the uncertainties and other economic challenges in the source markets of the United States could have potential impact on the global travel patterns. However, the rise in the number of the tourists from the Caribbean market has enhanced the appeal of Antigua and Barbuda as the premium destination which has further created a strong demand for the enhanced tourism sector.