“Abuse of Power”: Sarah McBride slams Trump’s executive order on Capitol attackers

On January 6th, 2021, the United States Capitol building located in Washington was attacked by a mob of supporters, of President Donald Trump as he faced defeat in the elections.

Sarah McBride, USA’s highest ranking openly transgender elected official has passed a strong statement against the newly elected President of USA, Donald Trump. Sarah expressed her rage in a post she shared on her socials highlighting Trump’s controversial decisions, after he sworn in as the President of USA on 20th January 2025.

In a post she shared on 24th January, she outlined that it is unconscionable that the President has pardoned those who violently and unrepentantly attacked the officers from Capitol Police and DC Police and their colleagues, who were involved in the Capitol attack in 2021. Sarah stated this as she met those officers and extended her support to them.

“I told them that I stand with them against the abuse of power that is putting everyone’s safety at risk,” she wrote.

On January 6th, 2021, the United States Capitol building located in Washington was attacked by a mob of supporters, of President Donald Trump as he faced defeat in the elections. The incident caused several causalities estimating to 12 deaths including police officers who died by suicide within seven months.

The incident also injured 174 police officers and was one of the most controversial political riots in US history. Approximately 1500 arrests were made into the case, however, soon after his inauguration, Trump has pardoned all involved in the incident.

Trump’s executive order, which was released on Monday, provided the rioters almost everything they wanted or asked for. They were not just released from prisons but will also receive monetary compensation from the government.

While making this statement, Trump wrote, “These people have already served years in prison, and they have served them viciously.”

Notably Trump has been criticized for his decision on social media, and comments under Sarah McBride’s post have further ignited the controversy. Her followers were seen supporting her, while pointing out Trump’s decision.

A user named Kimberly Angstadt wrote, “Thank you for your service in resisting the nonsense coming out of 47 administrations. It is pathetic to think that the criminals who stormed the capital would be invited for a visit to kiss his ring. Thank you to the Capitol Police and the other law enforcement did their job at their own peril on January 6.”

Jaime Watts, another user wrote, “Sarah, you are a class act. Your leadership and integrity stand in stark contrast to those who resort to gaslighting, empty rhetoric, and punching down on minorities for political points. Thank you for standing firm in the face of all this. You are a beacon of hope.”

“The idiot in charge is mentally unstable and I can't believe we're putting up with it. Unbelievable. Thank you, Sarah,” stated Judy Balcom.