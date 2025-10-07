Agriculture Open Day and Marine Expo concludes in St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: The 30th edition of Agriculture Open Day and Marine Expo concluded with a showcase of a blend of agriculture, marine innovation and authentic products of St Kitts and Nevis on Sunday. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew extended congratulations to Minister Samal Duggins and his team for organizing a successful event.

In the event, local vendors and farmers were given a chance to showcase their offerings and products that are naturally grown on the lands of St Kitts and Nevis. It offered vibrant displays and live demonstrations to music, food, and family fun in the event.

The event was held under the theme “Celebrating 30 years, from soil to sea: The Journey to Sustainability.” It has also invited young patrons to showcase their talents and love for local agriculture and the event turned out to be unforgettable for many of them.

In the event, the participants explored more exhibits, tasted local flavours, shopped for unique products and enjoyed live entertainment that enhanced the vibes until midnight. The farmers had interacted with their customers and sold their products to empower their income through the local productions.

In addition to that, the children have also enjoyed the expo as they got a chance to see where their food comes from and discover how exciting the journey to production. The events such as plant demonstrations to animal exhibits, aquaculture displays and hand-on activities, aiming to enhance sustainable island state agenda and educate children about the production of the food.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew visited the Agriculture Open Day and interacted with the people who whave established their stalls in the event. He said that he was proud to meet the young entrepreneurs behind Camp David Fish Farm which is an ornamental fish business based in Conaree.

PM Drew mentioned, “Their story is a powerful example of what our young men can achieve when given the chance and they work hard. A true success story. Congrats to all involved.”