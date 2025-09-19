Dominica starts relocation project to support families hit by floods and landslides

The World Bank-supported housing project in Dominica will unfold in three phases, with the government securing 11 acres of land valued at $1.6 million.

Dominica: The Government of Dominica has announced a relocation project for the affected communities of Good Hope, San Sauveur and Petite Soufriere, following the impacts of floods and landslides that affected these communities in 2022.

This housing project backed up by World Bank will be carried out in three different phases, for which the government of Dominica has acquired 11 acres of land worth $1.6 million. The project is being managed by the Ministry of housing in partnership with World Bank and is seen as a crucial advancement towards building community resilience against rising climatic threats.

Gregory Veer, assistant housing consultant within the Ministry of Housing said that the project will be rolled out in September. “We are looking at about 34 units to begin with,” Veer stated highlighting that the first 10 houses will be constructed along a new access road.

“Preparatory work has started towards the installation of electricity and water infrastructure. Local contractors from Good Hope, San Sauveur and Petite Soufriere, will be employed,” he emphasized.

As soon as this project starts, the subsequent phases are expected to begin in November and January, with all the 34 units expected to complete by the beginning of the 2026 hurricane season.

Government provides compensation to landowners

As per reports, the government has provided compensation to former landowners for this project and those who lost their crops during the site preparation. All other necessary steps including surveys, environmental assessments, and a resettlement plan have been completed, ensuring readiness for the construction site.

Parliamentary representative thanks government

Parliamentary representative Octavia Alfred thanked the government for this initiative highlighting the challenges faced during such relocation efforts especially when multiple landowners are involved. She also highlighted the economic benefits for her constituency as jobs will be created during the construction phase and local businesses are expected to benefit.

Authorities appoint designated committee

Dominican authorities have also appointed a designated committee in order to streamline the construction of these houses and to provide regular updates to the general public and media.