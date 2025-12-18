Roseau Christmas Village 2025: Believe and Shine’ Talent Show announces cash prize for winners 

Young people can showcase their skills in DJing, dance, singing, poetry, or other talents, with a cash prize up for grabs at the ‘Believe and Shine’ Talent Show.

Roseau, Dominica: A cash prize will be given to the winners of the “Believe and Shine” Talent Show scheduled to be held on December 23, 2025 at Lindo Park, Goodwill. It is one of the events of the Roseau Christmas Village where talented youth are invited to showcase their skills and send their details to roseauchristmasdistrict@gmail.com.

The deadline for the submission of the details is Sunday, December 20, 2025. Young people are invited to showcase their skills in DJ, dance, singing, poet or other unique talents. Melissa Poponne Skerrit, Minister of Housing shared the details and noted that the show will offer a great platform to the younger generation to showcase their talent who are passionate about their skills and field.

Roseau Christmas Village is an annual event which is hosted by Melissa Skerrit every year to celebrate Christmas and young talent of Dominica. Different events of the village offer great opportunities to the citizens who want to showcase their talents, products and their service allowing them to showcase their talents, products and services to a wider audience.

One of the events of the Roseau Christmas Village is Young Bosses in which talented young people are invited to showcase their skills in different fields. Earlier, Melissa Skerrit shared the story of siblings Jayda and Marley, who will showcase handmade beaded and fashion jewelry, graphic shirts, stylish swimwear, and Snow Cone Frostys at the Young Bosses Holiday Market.

Another young talent is Mini Bosses Isis, Ciaran and Bella who will come with a sweet and savory mini pancake cart, bursting with yummy flavours that will tickle your tongue and make your taste buds dance.

This year Dominica will bring Christmas Village to the visitors coming to the shores with the Roseau Christmas Village at Lindo Park. In collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Dominica will bring Christmas Village to the visitors coming to the shores.