Explosion at Kingston Power Plant Plunges Guyana into Darkness, Netizens Outraged

The explosion at the Kingston Power Plant resulted in a shutdown of the Demerara Berbice Interconnected system and causing the power outage.

Guyana: An explosion at the Kingston Power Plant in Guyana has left most of its communities including Berbice and Demerara in dark. The GPL confirmed through a statement made on Facebook, that the explosion resulted in a shutdown of the Demerara Berbice Interconnected system and causing the power outage.

They further confirmed that the restoration efforts are underway in Georgetown, East Coast and East Coast Demerara for power supply to be restored. It was also confirmed by GPL that the power was restored to Berbice, while the maintenance work is underway for other areas.

In another recent post shared by the GPL just minutes ago, it has been confirmed that 85% of the power has been restored, while the other areas are currently under maintainance.

The cause of explosion is currently underway, and no confirmation has yet been made by the authorities over any causalities or injuries reported. However, a video shared by GPL on their social media in relation to the power outage has been making rounds across the internet with netizens expressing their outrage.

A user named Brithni Chester wrote, “From 12am- 6:11am and now again?????!! What more do y'all want from us?”

Another user said, “So what was the reason for the blackout lastnite? Since this one is because of an "explosion"”

Renn Dagrea, a local while sharing his opinion said, “is anyone hurt? so many questions. i hope they not one of those companies that be hiding casualties.”

Coates Anne, wrote, “Imagine the Guyana water company down too, cause the pumps work with same electricity, I am getting fked both ends. I hate Guyana for this reason.”

“Doesn't GPL have preventative maintenance? We are moving forward with qualified engineers, and you all know what is required to provide better service. Keep on the ball,” said Simone Gilkes.