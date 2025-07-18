Dominica completes first MMC Housing Site, keys to be handed over on July 23

Families in Scott’s Head will get keys to their new homes on Wednesday, 23rd July at 4:00 pm, as shared by the Housing Minister.

Dominica: The Minister of Housing Lands and Urban Development, and the first lady of Dominica, Melissa Poponne-Skerrit has announced the completion of the first of the ten planned sites under MMC Resilient Housing Project.

As shared by the Minister of Housing, beneficiaries in Scott’s Head will officially receive the keys to their new homes in a formal handover ceremony scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 23rd July at around 4:00pm. This site is the first to be completed under the initiative, which aims to deliver modern, durable and climate resilient homes to the families across multiple communities.

The development was confirmed by the Minister of Housing in a social media post where she expressed pride and joy in the successful completion of these houses with MMC Development Ltd which is the developing arm of Montreal Management Consultants Est.

“To God be the glory, indeed! The Ministry of Housing, Lands and Urban Development is proud to announce the completion of the first of ten housing sites under the MMC Resilient Housing Project,” said Minister Melissa Skerrit.

The Minister of Tourism, Denise Charles-Pemberton also shared a post on her social media where she emphasized on this development and its significance to the people of Dominica and specifically to those in the Soufriere community.

“It is with a grateful heart, understanding the challenges these families have faced since Hurricane Maria, that I ask you to help me thank the Hon. Prime Minister for his compassion and commitment to lifting the vulnerable; the Minister for Housing for her leadership in ensuring my constituents are well-settled; MMCE for being solid development partners; our dedicated local contractors whose hard work brought these homes to life, and YOU, the recipients, for your unwavering love and patience,” said the Tourism Minister.

Notably, since the passage of Hurricane Maria, these families have been struggling with accommodation as their houses were ravaged in the strong winds and forceful storms that ravaged almost everything across Dominica. The government of the commonwealth of Dominica is since then working to enhance the basic facilities and reconstruct major facilities and build back stronger from the damage caused.

Several housing projects and other major infrastructural projects were laid in order to fulfil the huge void that Hurricane Maria brought to Dominica. Some of the major projects include the construction of climate resilient housing across several communities including Eggleston, Vielle Case and more.

Several other major facilities including the National Abattoir and the Belle’s healthcare centre are also going under major expansion and rehabilitation to enhance their productivity and efficiency.