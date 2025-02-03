Yogidaproducer from Saint Lucia wins first Grammy Award

By winning the award, he earned the title of Grammy Award-winning producer and shared his excitement about reaching this milestone on the global stage.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Johann Deterville, commonly recognized as “Yogidaproducer” from Saint Lucia won his first Grammy for “Best R&B Album” on Sunday. He was recognized for his work on Chris Brown’s 11: 11 (Deluxe) album and received an award at the 67th edition of Grammys held in Los Angeles last night.

Hailing from Anse La Raye, Yogidaproducer achieved huge recognition at the global stage and represented Saint Lucia in the global music industry. He collaborated with Brown and Byron Messia, another dancehall sensation from neighbouring country, St Kitts and Nevis.

With the award, he became a Grammy Award Producer and expressed delight in achieving the status at the global stage. During his nomination at the event, Deterville added that this was great opportunity for him to represent his small island state (Saint Lucia) at such a big stage.

PM Philip J Pierre congratulates the winner

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J Pierre expressed delight and extended greetings to Grammy winner. He said that this is a day of celebration and great pride for them as the someone from their homeland has emerged victorious. He also asked the citizens to congratulate Deterville on winning his first award at Grammy and for his incredible work with Chris Brown.

After his nomination, PM Pierre also welcomed him along with his wife at his office for extending wishes and greetings on the achievement. Deterville visited the office of the prime minister with his wife singer Savannah Re and talked about the emergence of the music industry of Saint Lucia over the years.

He also expressed his interest in working with the young generation of Saint Lucia and added that there is need to create awareness among them, enhancing their approach towards music. Deterville noted that this success could positively impact the lives of the talented young people in the country, further encouraging them to excel in several fields of entertainment.

The citizens and netizens also reacted to the win and added that this is great opportunity for Saint Lucians in the music industry.