Saint Lucian MP Richard Frederick denied US Visa, citizens question reports

Castries, Saint Lucia: Member of Parliament Richard Frederick of Castries Central was denied a US visa after appearing at the US Embassy on Thursday morning. Despite informing authorities of his role in the government, he was denied a visa with officials stating, 'We can't issue you a visa at this time.'

As per the reports, MP Frederick informed the consular officer that he is a minister of government. However, at the embassy window, it was outlined that he was denied a visa, citing that it can't be given.

However, netizens were confused about the credibility of the news report as they stated that there are no recent or credible news reports confirming that the story is true. Citizens noted that the visas don’t work instantly, these things take time, there is no point to make fuss about it.

Some also asked the public to stop focusing on trivial matters and instead focus on the country and the citizens of the country and work together for the country. One added, “He was here in the US less than 6 weeks ago. No way he would have been allowed to travel on a Visa with less than 6 months validity.”

Several reports have also come forward that other nationals and applicants from Saint Lucia were also denied visas during the same period. The circumstances have raised concerns about the recent developments made by the government of the United States.

It has also intensified public scrutiny over the morning’s developments, enhancing the problems that are associated with the immigration in recent times. However, the embassy or other authorities of the United States have not provided any official explanation on the matter.

The reported exchange and the outcome have already sent shockwaves through political and diplomatic circles as it has mounted the risks across the island nation over their entry into the United States. Further information on the matter is yet to come as the government is also talking to the authorities in the United States about the matter.