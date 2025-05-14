Gaurav Jaisingh, Indian-origin Bentley University student, dies in Bahamas

Jaisingh was set to graduate on the upcoming Saturday, but his and his family’s dreams were tragically cut short just six days before the ceremony.

Gaurav Jaisingh, an Indian-origin US student died in a tragic incident in Bahamas on 11th May at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort and Casino. The 25-year-old Bentley University student fell from the balcony of his hotel and died on the spot from the injuries he sustained.

Jaisingh was just about to graduate on the coming Saturday, however his and his family’s dreams shattered just six days prior to the same. He was a student in Finance with a minor in computer information systems at Bentley. He was also involved in Delta Sigma Pi fraternity and was also active in the South Asian Students Association at his school.

As per reports from The Royal Bahamas Police Force, it was said that Gaurav Jaisingh was chilling with his friends when he fell from the hotel balcony. On arrival, the police officials found him unresponsive, however he was immediately transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to death from his injuries.

The RGPF has confirmed that they are currently investigating the incident in order to find all related evidence that could link to the case.

Bentley university on the other hand shared a statement on their social media expressing their condolences to Gaurav's family, friends and loved ones.

“We share our deepest condolences with Gaurav’s family, friends, and loved ones. While local authorities are investigating, it appears Gaurav accidentally fell from a balcony. We will share more information when available while respecting his family’s privacy. This is an enormous tragedy for our community. Bentley is providing resources for those who are impacted and encourages anyone who needs support to reach out to the university’s counseling center,” he wrote.

Notably, Gaurav was all set to commence his career upon his graduation. He hailed from Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, where he used to live with his parents. He also secured a full-time position at FactSet in New York City. He also completed his internship there.

As the investigations into this case are conducted more details are expected to come which could significantly help in finding the true cause of Gaurav’s death. The funeral of the student is yet to take place, and the family is yet to announce any details related to the same.