Inmates Set Point Blanche Prison on fire during violent riots in Sint Maarten

Sint Maarten: Prison inmates set the long-standing Point Blanche prison on fire in Sint Maarten on Wednesday night. A video from inside the prison is getting viral all over the internet showing parts of prison being set ablaze, while a group of inmates stood by a side of the burning cells.

The situation across the detention facility immediately turned violent and chaotic following this incident. This incident has also drawn a lot of political attention from leaders as well, who highlight that immediate action should be taken in response to the riots in Port Blanche.

The United People’s Party of Sint Maarten released an official statement demanding an urgent government intervention into the matter. The Member of Parliament and the Faction of the UPP, MP Omar Ottley and MP Francisco Lacroes have called out the Minister of Justice to take immediate action into the escalating matter.

The ministers highlighted the situation as a critical moment that demands immediate leadership and coordination from the highest levels of government.

“The safety and security of the prison’s staff and inmates must be the top priority. We cannot afford to allow bureaucratic stagnation to paralyze our response in times of crisis,” MP Lacroes has stated.

As per reports, the fire was a result from the riots going on at the Point Blanche Prison. Heavy and dense black smoke covered the skies of the prison and surrounding area which were visible from kilometers away. As soon as the authorities were informed of the fire inside the prison cells, an immediate evacuation order was announced.

The police officials who reported to the crime site stated that they diligently worked to detain the fire and stabilize the situation. In response to the escalating tensions, the access to the Dove Road, which leads to the prison, has also been closed temporarily.

Former Leader Theo Heyliger was also seen inside the prison supervising the evacuation. He has notably been serving his five years sentence in prison over charges related to money laundering, bribing and more.

The Police force of Sint Maarten also released an official statement on their social media emphasizing that the investigations into the situations are going on at full swing. They have urged the netizens to also follow all the necessary precautions and remain calm until any official announcement.