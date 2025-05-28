Dominica’s $5M National Abattoir Project progresses rapidly

The government launched the project to ensure top standards of hygiene, efficiency and animal welfare at the new facility.

Dominica: The construction work at the National Abattoir is progressing rapidly in Dominica. As per official reports, an investment of $5 million has been made in the project by the government to enhance and upgrade the operations of the facility.

The Government of Dominica has implemented the construction of this project in order to meet the highest standards of hygiene, efficiency and animal welfare in the new facility. The investment in the abattoir also comes as a major support for local farmers, reducing the national food import bill and strengthening food security in Dominica.

“The investment is part of the government’s broader commitment to support local farmers, reduce the national food import bill and strengthen food security,” the authorities stated.

This project is expected to be completed by the end of this year and as stated it will have a capacity to process up to 1,000 birds per hour and 50 pigs per day, which will further ensure a sustainable meat production across Dominica.

The Abattoir situated in Layou Park was first established in 2012 and has since then gone through significant advancements over the years. The abattoir was left non-operational after the extensive damage caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017 which left much of Dominica severely devastated.

Considering the role of the abattoir in enhancing food security in Dominica, the Government of Dominica initiated the construction of the new facility. The contract signing of this project took place on 8th April 2024 with a local firm, Regional Contractors Inc. The construction of this project is being carried out in phases with the first one focused on finalising designs, specifications and technical documents. The second phase focused on the actual construction which is currently underway.

The construction of this new facility will significantly help enhance food security across the nation, decrease the annual expenditure on imported poultry and help boost the local economy. Upon completion of this project, the government will collaborate with farmers to meet the operational capacity of the abattoir. This will help farmers maintain a stable income and will also lead to stability in the market.