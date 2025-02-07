Vieille Case Housing project progresses rapidly in Dominica: A closer look

MMC Development Ltd. reported that as of February 2025, concrete work, sewage installation, blockwork, kitchen cabinet installation, plumbing, and other finishing touches are ongoing at the Vieille Case Housing Development.

The construction work at the Vieille Case Housing Development project in Dominica is progressing rapidly, the construction company MMC Development Ltd stated. The development company, while providing the update, shared a glimpse of the construction site and the houses through their social media.

MMC Development Ltd noted that as of February 2025, the Concrete Work, Sewage work, Blockwork, Installation of kitchen cabinets, plumbing fixtures, internal doors and frames, tiling, painting of internal walls, and external finishing are ongoing at the Vieille Case Housing Development.

According to the pictures shared by the development company of the climate resilient houses, the houses are themed with a subtle blend of Red and White. The outer walls are covered in white, while the terrace and railings are painted red.

Each unit under the Vieille Case Housing development will have three bedrooms, two toilets and baths, a kitchen, a dining area, a laundry area and a porch. Under this project twenty-one standalone housing units will be constructed and handed over to residents.

The cement houses are part of Dominica’s aim to become a climate resilient infrastructure across the island and become one of the Climate sustainable countries. The housing development in Dominica is noteworthy due to its special community driven approach. The project spans around 8,344 square meters.

As claimed by the authorities, the structure of the new houses is planned in order to withstand hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes and all sorts of natural calamities, considering the threat of such disasters in the island.

Dominica has notably been working over such projects for a while in order to boost the island’s infrastructural capacity and provide the residents, a much safer place to live. Other housing projects in Dominica, which are currently underway includes Woodford Hill, and Eggleston Housing projects which are going under construction over a fast pace.

The government of Dominica notably also handed over houses to 60 families in a special handing over ceremony. These houses were offered to the residents as Christmas and New Year gift, for people to start fresh beginnings.