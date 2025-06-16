Julien Alfred secures two back-to-back victories at Stockholm and Oslo Diamond League

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred has secured another victory at the international stage as she delivered an outstanding performance at the Stockholm Diamond League. She clocked 10.75 seconds in the Women’s 100m race category, just days after she delivered exemplary performance at the Oslo Diamond League in the Women’s 100m category and secured a victory.

Alfred left behind Asher Smith of the United Kingdom who then secured a silver medal position at the Stockholm Diamond League. The third position was secured by Ta Lou-Smith of Ivory Coast. Her power packed performance helped her in setting up another record at the event, which proves her prowess on the field.

The athlete at the Oslo Diamond League clocked 10.89 seconds which was also the second fastest time in the world this year during that race, but Alfred was able to break her own record. The athlete at the event also met the Jamaican sprinting sensation, Ussain Bolt who made an international presence for the Caribbean through his stellar performances.

Following her incredible win, Alfred has been lauded by Lucians and the wider Caribbean. Locals are extending their wishes for more success to the athlete and pushing her to win big for her and her people.

The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J Pierre expressed his wishes through a post on social media where he wrote, “Your determination, discipline, and excellence continue to raise the flag of Saint Lucia high on the world stage. We are always a proud nation and will support and cheer you on during every race and beyond.”

A user named Mervyn Lionel in response to Alfred’s win wrote, “Spectacular run by a perfect contemporary goddess elected to sit alongside Helen Of Troy on Mount Olympia in Ancient Greek Mythology.”

“Yes!!!! Thank you Lord . You did it again Lord . Without you it wouldn’t be possible. Juju you are the greatest. We love you . What a win. Aww keep shining. Was watching from far away. Keep shining, keep making us proud . We love you. 758 all the way,” wrote Gee Lafreezy on social media.