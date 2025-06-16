Jabari Joseph represents Trinidad and Tobago at Mister Model International Pageant

Jabari Joseph has impressed at the contest, earning praise for his looks and confidence.

Trinidad and Tobago: Jabari Joseph is representing Trinidad and Tobago at the Mister Model International Pageant, currently going on in Colombia. The event brings together some of the world’s most distinguished male models to contest for the ultimate title, and serve as a celebration of men’s style, talent and culture.

Jabari Joseph, who is a regional model, has been doing exceptionally great at the contest as he has received appreciation for his looks and confident personality. In the Best Body voting challenge he has already been to the top three with the significant likes on his post.

The voting for the Best Body challenge at the Mister Model International Pageant is based on the number of likes each contestant gets on the photograph shared by the Mister Model Pageant authorities on their social media accounts.

While the competition has already headed towards its day 4, it will continue for the coming days until the finals, that will be held on 21st June in Colombia. However, local support for Jabari Joseph is soaring, with internet erupting in immense support for him.

A user named Allikee LaBorde on Facebook wrote, “I've placed all my eggs in your basket b4 I even saw the line up. Jabari Joseph I wish you the best and u don't need luck at this point ur a natural u got this.”

Another user named Antionne Charles wrote, “I use to joke around with this guy he was in form one I was older lol here you are as a male model I really love seeing this. Best of luck to you brother.”

“Handsome young man .all the best to you for our beautiful Trinidad and Tobago,” wrote Vin Lakhan on Facebook.