12 climate-resilient homes expected to be handed over in Eggleston: Melissa Skerrit

Roseau, Dominica: Twelve new climate-resilient homes are expected to be handed over to the beneficiaries of the Eggleston constituency in December 2024 under the Housing Project. Featuring garden style houses, retaining walls, new road access, breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea, the project will mark the first donation in the constituency.

The houses also consist of a horizon and ample backyard space for families and a parking lot. Melissa Skerrit- Minister of Housing shared glimpses of the project and stated that it will enhance the housing revolution in Dominica.

The project was overseen by the parliamentary representative of Eggleston constituency- Chakira Lockhart and noted that the housing revolution was one of the significant initiatives taken by the government to empower the public. Melissa Skerrit stated that the journey of the project has been one of excitement and dedication.

Melissa Skerrit visited the construction site and noted that the development on the project is progressing rapidly as they are pushing for their goal of December handover. The completion will enhance their agenda toward climate resilience and empower the citizens by providing them with roofs of their own houses.

Eggleston Housing Project

As the government is aimed at construction over 5000 climate resilient homes for those who lost their livelihoods during Hurricane Maria, the Eggleston Housing Project is one of the prime developments in Dominica.

Nestled on a spacious 12,151 plot, the project is set to become a landmark residential area. The construction of four magnificent duplex building is underway in Dominica, providing homes to the beneficiaries in different phases. Each unit features a living and kitchen area and three serene bedrooms, two bathrooms, a laundry area and a veranda.

The Eggleston housing project is funded by the Citizenship by Investment Porgramme, demonstrating the initiative’s positive impact on a local development. Under the housing development, seven local contractors in collaboration with MMC Development Ltd were appointed to construct around 16 houses consisting of three-bedrooms in phase 1.

The unit will also consist of one master bedroom with master bath, two standard bedrooms, one sharing toilet and bath, living room, dining room, kitchen and laundry area. Currently, the remaining works will include external and internal plastering and painting, utility connections, fittings and fixtures, waterproofing road works, and landscaping.

Melissa Skerrit noted, "The project will bring new homes and new hope for the citizens of the community once the housing development is completed."

Major Housing Developments in Dominica

The housing revolution is one of the steps towards the aim of becoming world’s first climate-resilient nation of Dominica. There are two more projects that are underway in Dominica in Woodford Hill, and Vieille Case.

Woodford Hill: The houses are being constructed in the constituency to accommodate and provide their own houses to the beneficiaries who were affected by the natural calamities. The project consisted of the construction of eight bungalows and two duplex buildings spanning 6,680 square meters.

Vieille Case: The development is spanned 8,344 square metres, featuring the construction of ten standalone houses and two duplex buildings.

The houses have been constructing in Dominica to support their climate resilient goals. As stated by Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, the infrastructure that can withstand the impact of climate change, and natural disasters will enhance their livelihoods and escape them from their harsh consequences.

Dominica was battered by Hurricane Maria in 2017 and Tropical Storm Erika in 2016, causing destruction to the houses, schools, health sector and other major sectors of the development. The building back of the country was quite tough, but the vision of the country against the natural calamities gave the shape to the climate-resilient houses.

So far, over 1500 houses were handed over to the beneficiaries across Dominica by the government as part of the resilience goals.

Besides this, the projects are also aimed at enhancing the local economy by providing jobs and employment to the local contractors and construction workforce. All housing units in Dominica are built will reinforced concrete and blockwork which is the helping force against hurricanes and earthquakes.

