Dominica begins implementation phase of Roseau Enhancement Project

The project will upgrade key roads, drainage and public spaces in Roseau, with authorities aiming to improve traffic flow, safety and support economic activity through a more modern and climate-resilient capital.

Dominica: Implementation phase begins for the Roseau Enhancement Project after the government of Dominica hosted a kickoff meeting on June 17. The meeting focused on project activities and stakeholder engagement.

As per the official government statement, “This week, a kickoff meeting was held with the project consultants, representatives of Government departments and utility companies, and other key stakeholders to prepare for the commencement of works.”

The project is a large urban redevelopment and infrastructure modernization program aimed at the enhancement of the capital, Roseau. It includes upgrading essential roads like Independence street, Bath Road, Cork Street, Great George Street, Virgin Lane, River Street and King George V Street.

The Government of Dominica noted that, “It forms part of the Government's ongoing efforts to modernize the capital, improve road infrastructure and create a safer, more pedestrian-friendly city.”

Further, it stated that, “The meeting follows the recent award of a US$2.24 million consultancy contract to Saudi Arabia Consulting Engineering Office (PACE), in association with Corisav Inc. of Dominica, for the design review and supervision of the road rehabilitation works.”

It is a decade-long effort that aligns with Dominica’s vision for sustainable development via the transformation of Roseau into a more climate-resilient and attractive city. Planned improvements include road reconstruction, sidewalks, drainage upgrades, underground utilities, lighting, landscaping and traffic-management enhancements. This will further support tourism, commercial activity and investment in the city.

Central to the enhancement are upgrades to the Edward Oliver Leblanc Highway and the E.C. Loblack Bridge as both are crucial for improving traffic flow and connectivity. The plan also integrates better access to public amenities, including enhanced walkways and beautified areas around Peebles Park and Old Market Square.

The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) is the principal funding agency providing the US$41 million which is an EC$111 million loan that finances the rehabilitation works. The Saudi Arabia Consulting Engineering Office (PACE) is the lead consultant responsible for design review, construction supervision, quality control, and contract administration with Corisav Inc. serving as the local engineering partner working with PACE on supervision and technical services.

The project has entered its Phase 2 which is 42 months long. Beginning 2026, it will expectedly run into 2029 with the recent meeting serving as the perfect kickstart.