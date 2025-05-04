Lady Gaga’s Rio de Janerio concert saved as police foil Bomb plot just in time

Lady Gaga’s massive 2.5 million crowded concert in Rio De Janeiro was smartly saved by the police officials who apprehended two individuals who planned to bomb the massive Lady Gaga concert in Brazil. The concert was scheduled at the Copacabana beach for Saturday night.

As per reports from the local police officials, the group of individuals who is suspected to be involved in the alleged bomb attack plot had been spreading hate towards the LGBTQ community and was trying to force the teenagers to carry out an attack through homemade explosives.

The police officials commented that the alleged plan was a collective challenge, which widely focused on gaining popularity on social media. The Rio De Janerio’s Civil Police and the Justice Ministry, shed light on this incident on Sunday through an official statement highlighting that they kept the operation quiet and secret to avoid panic in a massive crowd.

The officials clarified that the two adults have been arrested in the case, including one from the Southern State of Rio Grande do Sul on illegal charges and another from Rio for possessing child pornography. Apart from this, the officials also carried out extensive research in Rio de Janerio, São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, and Mato Grosso, where they searched the home of 15 suspects and seized their electronic devices including mobile phones.

The concert was carried out without any disturbance while the police officials worked their way to to find all the suspects included and stop the foiled attack. As per reports, more than 3500 police officials were deployed at the event for the safety of the crowd. Apart from this, 78 observation towers and more than 70 vehicles were arranged in case of any emergency and to take care of all the circumstances at the concert.

Lady Gaga shares a glimpse of the concert on her social media

The renowned American Singer shared a glimpse of the concert on her social media as well, where she expressed her delight in performing among the massive crowd. She stated her pride, however didn’t shed light over the alleged bomb attack planned. She didn’t even share any statement or word on the alleged incident yet.

“Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night’s show—the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil. The sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away. Your heart shines so bright, your culture is so vibrant and special, I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you. An estimated 2.5 million people came to see me sing, the biggest crowd for any woman in history. I wish I could share this feeling with the whole world—I know I can’t, but I can say this—if you lose your way, you can find your way back if you believe in yourself and work hard. You can give yourself dignity by rehearsing your passion and your craft, pushing yourself to new heights— you can lift yourself up even if it takes some time. Thank you Rio for waiting for me to come back. Thank you, little monsters, all over the world. I love you. I will never forget this moment. Paws up little monsters. Obrigada. Love, Mother Monster,” Lady Gaga wrote in the caption of her post.

Notably, this was a free concert by the American singer organised by her for her fans. Her presence turned out not just special for her fans but for Gaga too, as she said that the crowd was the biggest in history to watch any female artist sing.