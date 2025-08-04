Tropical Storm Dexter forms over Atlantic, poses no threat to Caribbean

Tropical Storm Dexter has formed over the Western Atlantic and turned out to be the fourth named storm of the 2025 Atlantic season. It is currently located about 500 miles east of North Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.



The storm is also moving east-northeast at 12 mph, but Dexter is expected to become post-tropical by midweek as it moves farther out to sea. There are no potential threats from the United States and other regions of the Americas and it is also considered the best kind of tropical system that is currently moving away from the seas.



According to the National Hurricane Centre, some slight strengthening of the tropical storm is possible through Tuesday. It is expected to become post-tropical by Wednesday while remaining over the open Atlantic.



The Centre also predicted the weather for the coming week, noting that an area of low pressure is expected to take shape in a couple of days. It will be located several hundred miles off the southeastern US coastline. Some gradual development has also been predicted by mid to late week as the system is drifting west or northwest.



A tropical wave is also expected to be developed and to move off the west coast of Africa early on Monday. There are chancees of the gradual development of the wave later this week which is also expected to further turn into tropical depression. It is also predicted to move west-northwestward across the central tropical Atlantic.



In addition to that, there are 40% chances of the formation of the wave in the coming seven days. However, the weather department added that these systems would post no direct threat to land, but the citizens around the areas are asked to remain cautious.



Notably, the tropical storm Dexter was recognized as AL95 before its formation into the tropical system. The Atlantic Hurricane Season 2025 is underway and will run through November 30, 2025. Nations such as small islands are asked to remain cautious as the tropical systems could pose threat to their infrastructure in the forms of storms and hurricanes.