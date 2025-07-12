4 Dead, 20 Missing as Migrant Boat capsizes off Dominican Republic coast

A boat carrying at least 40 passengers en route to Puerto Rico capsized, leaving 17 rescued, 4 confirmed dead, and several still missing, according to the Civil Defense Authority.

Dominican Republic: At least four refugees and migrants have been confirmed dead, while 20 others have been reported missing after a boat capsized off the coast of Dominican Republic on Friday.

As per reports from the Civil Defense Authority, the boat was carrying at least 40 passengers, out of which 17 were rescued, 4 were found dead, while others are still missing. The boat that capsized was heading towards Puerto Rico.

The nation’s navy said it had rescued 10 residents from Dominican Republic and 7 from Haiti. The authorities also confirmed that out of the survivors there was one child.

The boats used in the illegal migration are constructed from wood or fiberglass which do not comply with safety standards and regulations. Migrants often pay a huge sum of money to travel to Puerto Rico in such boats; however this tragedy has shunned everyone.

The navy authorities have confirmed that an investigation is launched, and they are performing every necessary effort to find out all the passengers from the boat.

