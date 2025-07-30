16-year-old cricketer fatally stabbed in Grays Farm, Antigua

Antigua and Barbuda: Vonde Bowers, a young cricketer was found in a gutter with multiple stab wounds at the Grays Farm in Antigua. He was later pronounced dead at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre on the night of Tuesday, confirmed the police.

According to the information received by the victim’s family, the 16-year-old was stabbed during an altercation which took place at the farm. The deceased's family confirmed that he was stabbed multiple times in the chest and head.

Reportedly, Vonde was a student at the Ottos Comprehensive School in Antigua and a skilled cricketer who represented his country in several cricket series. Recently he represented his country at the UK tour while playing with the under 19 team and also played for the Mahico Cricket Club. The deceased had just arrived back from the tour of England and Jersey Island last week.

The authorities have taken charge and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the victim's fatal stabbing during an altercation. It is also said that another 16 year old is in police custody and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Following the incident, people are showing or expressing their condolences to the victim's family and friends by posting online about the incident. A user named Kevin While took to Facebook and said that “The country has lost one of its futures. I don't know him, but this is sad. Maybe he was the next Sir Vivian Richards or Richie Richardson. Condolences to his family and friends”.

