Two killed and woman injured in Belize City shooting

Police said the gun attack near Vernon Street Fish Market Bridge led to a chase in which officers shot and killed one of the suspects.

Belize: Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting incident on East Collet Canal in Belize City, on Thursday, March 12, that has left two men dead including a shooter and one woman injured. Reportedly, the incident was a targeted attack on the male victim.

The victims have been identified as 29-year-old Clinton Pou, 27-year-old Kiandra Pou, his sister and the 40-year-old alleged shooter, Ryan Barnett.

According to police reports, the incident took place at around 11:15 am near the Vernon Street Fish Market Bridge, when both the brother and sister were at their mothers food stall. Suddenly two men armed with a firearm came on a bike and opened fire in Clinton's direction, shooting both the brother and sister.

Upon hearing the gunshots, the mobile police who were patrolling, responded immediately as they were already in the immediate area and started chasing the gunmen, which led to a high speed chase. During the chase both the police officers and suspects were continuously firing at each other until the officers killed the main suspect.

Reportedly, both the injured victims were taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH), where Clinton Pou, the main target, succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment. On the other hand, his sister Kiandra received treatment and underwent a surgery and now she is in a stable condition.

The mother of the victims was also injured during the attack as she was grazed by a bullet. The suspect who was shot by the pursuing police officers during the high-speed chase also died due to his injuries.

Authorities reported that more than two dozen shots were fired from an automatic rifle, which caused chaos in the area and forced bystanders and vendors scrambling for cover, with some jumping into the canal to escape.

Since then the officers of the Belize Police Department are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident as they believe that this attack might be an inter-gang rivalry. The officers also urged the community to report if they observe or notice any suspicious activities or about the identities of the suspects involved.