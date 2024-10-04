Icon of the Seas faces defect in propulsion system, cancels cruise calls

The ship returned to its shipyard in Freeport at the Grand Bahamas for the repairs.

Caribbean: The world's largest cruise ship- Icon of the Seas cancelled its sailing across Miami and the Eastern Caribbean for this week due to a problem with its propulsion system.

The ship returned to its shipyard in Freeport at the Grand Bahamas for repairs. Now the ship has been undergoing unscheduled maintenance as its schedule is packed with numerous cruise calls.

The ship arrived at the shipyard earlier this week and started its repair work to return to its normal cruise calls.

According to the authorities, if the repair work is done, the vessel will start its sailing from Miami later this week.

Notably, the Icon of the Seas is planned to start its cruise calls across Eastern Caribbean on October 5, 2024, as the cruise season for 2024/2025 will be kickstarted this month.

Icon of the Seas was one of the most anticipated cruises of the Royal Caribbean with its capacity to carry over 7000 passengers.

It started its operations from Miami and then arrived in the Caribbean region. Notably, St Kitts and Nevis was the first Caribbean country to welcome the cruise call of the world's largest vessel.

Over seven calls have been made by Icon of the Seas at St Kitts and Nevis with over 5000 passengers. The cruise vessel is anticipated to dock at several other Caribbean destinations this cruise season, including St Kitts and Nevis.

The Caribbean region has been gearing up for the cruise season 2025/2026 as the island nations are considered ideal destinations for vacations worldwide. Icon of the Seas will offer service to St Kitts and Nevis and the Bahamas with special itineraries and exclusive travel sales that will start with the cruise season.

The cruise season will run through March 2025 and offer direct access to the ideal tourist destinations across the globe through ships. Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Season made headlines when it first launched as it was one of the best ships of the icon class of the cruise line.