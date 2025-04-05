UNC reveals bold healthcare plan for Trinidad and Tobago in 2025 election Minifesto

The manifesto outlines a bold 50-point strategy to modernize and revolutionize the healthcare sector, ensuring every citizen has access to affordable, world-class facilities.

As Trinidad and Tobago continues to face challenges in its healthcare sector, the nation's leading opposition party, the United National Congress has released a comprehensive minifesto which aims at addressing critical issues. The released minifesto includes UNC’s proposals, their plans for healthcare reforms, crime reduction, economic revitalization and legal adjustments in the healthcare sector.

Healthcare Reform: A 50-point plan for Transformation

The minifesto outlines a bold 50-point strategy, strategically designed to fix, modernise, and revolutionize the country’s healthcare sector, further ensuring that every citizen has access to an affordable, and modernised world class health facilities. The key initiative of the plan is structured with a vision of, “Creating a world class healthcare system for every citizen of Trinidad and Tobago,” and is as follows.

Operationalizing the Couva Children’s Hospital within the coming year by fully equipping it with high end facilities, establishing a fully functional Pediatric Centre and ensuring that the facility is fully staffed. Establishment of a National Cardiac Centre, which specializes in providing heart care and advanced surgeries. Creation of a National Stroke Rehabilitation Centre. Establishing a National Central urns Unit near Point Lisas. Rollout of a National Health Card for all citizens in order to improve patient records, and their access to healthcare services. Universal access to medications and surgical procedures. Upgrading the already existing healthcare facilities. Development of Mental Health Facilities and Support Services. An improved ambulance and emergency response system. Introduction of Health Technology and Digitisation.

Other Major Initiatives outlined under the minifesto

Expansion of Oncology & Cancer Treatment Facilities Chronic Disease Management Programs Expansion of Dental & Optical Health Services Strengthening Primary Health Care Networks Upgrading of Laboratories & Diagnostic Facilities Recruitment of More Doctors, Nurses & Health Professionals Improved Working Conditions for Healthcare Workers Enhanced Public Health Education Campaigns Establishment of a National Organ Transplant Authority Implementation of Telemedicine Services Focus on Rural Health Development

Special plans for Tobago’s healthcare system

Apart from announcing the major changes in the healthcare sector of the nation, UNC has announced a separate major reform on the island of Tobago as well. Leader of the Party, Kamla Persad Bissessar outlines that the party is focused on improving and upgrading the infrastructure of the healthcare facilities in Tobago and are planning to recruit more medical specialists on the island. The party also promises to improve the emergency medical transport facility of the island as well.

Minifesto designed with a people centred approach

The Leader of UNC also emphasized that their plan for the healthcare sector of Trinidad and Tobago is designed with a people centred approach focusing not just on the medical infrastructure but also on improving the service delivery and training the healthcare professionals, which further ensures a smooth treatment for the patients. She stressed that healthcare is a fundamental right and not a privilege.

Other initiatives planned by UNC in healthcare

The UNC’s healthcare reform plan also touches several other innovative measures which include expanding telemedicine to rural communities, investing in health tourism, introducing a national health insurance system, and ensuring a better geriatric care for senior citizens.

The healthcare plan presented by the United National Congress outlines several different and crucial approaches, where the focus remains on upgrading infrastructure and expanding access to medical facilities. The plan also prioritizes digitisation and providing specialised care, staff recruitment and rural healthcare development.

Health sector of Trinidad and Tobago

Notably, the healthcare sector of Trinidad and Tobago has been tumbling over many concerns over years. With citizens citing issues in receiving adequate facilities and treatment, to getting treated in unhygienic spaces the citizens have questioned the authorities for their neglect. However, it now remains a concern how these measures will be implemented if UNC wins in the coming elections.

While the bold plan highlights a comprehensive reform, the real challenge for the party will lie in its execution and sticking to the promises made to ensure a modernized and accessible healthcare system for Trinidadians and Tobagonians.